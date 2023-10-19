IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023 Declared, Check Steps To Access Scorecard

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023: Exams were conducted to fill a total of 3,049 posts.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the Probationary Officer (IBPS PO) Prelims Result 2023 on Wednesday, October 18. Those who had appeared in the examination can access their scorecard on the official IBPS website at ibps.in. The IBPS PO 2023 Preliminary examination took place on September 23 and 30, 2023. To check the results, log in with your "Registration Number" and "Date of Birth." The IBPS examinations were conducted to fill a total of 3,049 positions for the role of Probationary Officer.

Here are the steps to verify and obtain the IBPS PO Result for the year 2023:

Go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Board

Once you're on the homepage, click on the "CRP-PO/MT" tab.

You'll be directed to a new page, where you should select the link labeled "Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIII."

Provide your registration information, and then click the submit button.

Your IBPS PO Prelims 2023 result will be shown on the screen.

Those candidates who have been shortlisted will proceed to participate in the IBPS PO Mains 2023 examination, scheduled for November 05. The admit cards for this examination will be issued at a later date. To stay updated on IBPS PO Mains 2023 information and updates, it is recommended that candidates regularly check the official IBPS website at ibps.in.



Exam structure

The IBPS PO Mains Exam 2023 follows the subsequent pattern:

Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 45 questions, maximum 60 marks, with a time limit of 60 minutes.

General/Economy/Banking Awareness: 40 questions, maximum 40 marks, with a time limit of 35 minutes.

English Language: 35 questions, maximum 40 marks, with a time limit of 40 minutes.

Data Analysis & Interpretation: 35 questions, maximum 60 marks, with a time limit of 45 minutes.

English Language (Letter Writing & Essay): 2 questions, maximum 25 marks, with a time limit of 30 minutes.

Total: 155 questions, maximum 200 marks, to be completed in 3 hours.

Marking system:

In the IBPS PO Mains Exam 2023, there is a penalty for incorrect answers. If a candidate gives an incorrect response to a question, a deduction of one-fourth or 0.25 of the marks assigned to that question will be made from the final score. However, if a question is left unanswered, with no response provided by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that specific question.