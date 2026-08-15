IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Download Link Here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 on August 14, 2026. Candidates who successfully applied for the Probationary Officer recruitment can now download their call letters from the official IBPS website. The preliminary examination is scheduled for August 22 and 23, 2026, and will be conducted in four shifts each day.

The recruitment drive is being held for 7,565 Probationary Officer vacancies, as mentioned in the source. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre. The call letter contains important details including the exam date, venue, reporting time and shift.

Click here: IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2026: How To Download

Candidates can download their IBPS PO Prelims call letter by following these steps:

Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Click on "CRP-PO/MT".

Select "Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer CRP PO/MT CRP-XVI".

Click on "Prelims Call Letter for IBPS CRP PO/MT CRP-XVI".

Enter the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

Enter the captcha code and submit the details.

The IBPS PO Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the call letter and take a printout for future reference.

IBPS PO Prelims 2026: Exam Shift Timings

The preliminary examination will be conducted in four shifts on each exam day:

Shift 1: Reporting at 8 AM; exam from 9 AM to 10 AM

Reporting at 8 AM; exam from 9 AM to 10 AM Shift 2: Reporting at 10:30 AM; exam from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Reporting at 10:30 AM; exam from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Shift 3: Reporting at 1 PM; exam from 2 PM to 3 PM

Reporting at 1 PM; exam from 2 PM to 3 PM Shift 4: Reporting at 3:30 PM; exam from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Candidates should check the exact reporting time and shift mentioned on their individual admit cards.