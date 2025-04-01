IBPS Clerk Mains, PO and SO final results 2025 Out, Check Steps To Download

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for various positions, including Clerk mains, Probationary Officers (PO), and Specialist Officers (SO). Candidates can now check and download their results from the official IBPS website. The final result will include essential details such as the candidate's name, registration number, post names, exam names, category, and final qualifying status.

IBPS Mains Results 2025: Steps To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the IBPS Mains 2025:

Step 1. Go to the official IBPS website at ibps.in

Step 2. On the homepage, locate and click on the result links

Step 3. A login page will appear; enter the required credentials

Step 4. Submit the details to view your result

Step 5. Download and review the allotment details displayed on the screen.

Step 6. It is recommended to print a copy for future reference

IBPS Mains Results 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of three stages. The first stage is the Preliminary Examination, a qualifying stage that assesses a candidate's reasoning ability, quantitative aptitude, and English language skills. Candidates who score above the cut-off marks in this stage are eligible to appear for the Main Examination. The Main Examination is the second stage, which evaluates a candidate's overall banking aptitude and knowledge through five sections: reasoning and computer aptitude, quantitative aptitude, English language, general/financial awareness, and English language (descriptive). The final stage is the Interview, which assesses a candidate's personality, communication skills, general awareness, and overall suitability for a banking role. The final selection of candidates is based on their combined performance in the Main Examination and Interview.