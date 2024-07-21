IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Last Date To Apply for 6,128 Posts Today

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application process for CRP Clerk XIV today, July 21. Interested candidates can apply by visiting official website, ibps.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 6,128 positions.

The IBPS Clerk preliminary exams will be held in August, and the main exams will take place in October.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, ibps.in

Click on "CRP - Clerks - XIV" under recent updates on the homepage

Click the link to apply for posts

Create an account to obtain login credentials

Log in and complete the application form

Upload the required scanned documents and pay the application fee

Download the confirmation document for future reference

IBPS Clerk 2024: Important Dates

Online registration and application editing: July 1 to July 21

Online payment of application fees: July 1 to July 21

Pre-Examination Training (PET): August 12 to August 18

Preliminary exam call letters: August 2024

Preliminary exam: August 2024

Preliminary exam results: September 2024

Download of mains exam call letters: September or October 2024

Mains exam: October 2024

Provisional allotment: April 2025

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of July 1, 2024, meaning they must have been born between July 2, 1996, and July 1, 2004.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Application Fee

General category: Rs 850 (including GST)

SC, ST, PWBD, ESM, and DESM categories: Rs 175

Candidates can find job vacancies in participating banks for each state and union territory on the official website. They should note that applications can only be made for positions in one state or union territory.

IBPS Clerk Exam 2024: Exam Pattern

The IBPS Prelims Exam paper for Clerk includes sections on the English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability, consisting of 100 questions worth 100 marks. The IBPS Mains Exam 2024, scheduled for October, will last 160 minutes and be worth 200 marks.