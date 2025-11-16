IBPS Announces Additional Vacancies For Customer Service Associates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has increased over 2,000 vacancies for Customer Service Associates (CSA). The Mains exam is expected to be scheduled in November 2025.

Initially, IBPS had announced a total of 10,277 vacancies in the official notification and added 419 in early October. In the last week of October, 2,837 more vacancies were added and 2,169 were added again in the recent notification. The bank also issued a corrigendum for the revision. These changes were made after IBPS communicated with participating banks.

"All other terms & conditions as mentioned in the detailed notification dated August 1, 2025 remain unchanged," reads the notification.

There will be 40 questions of 50 marks for General/Financial Awareness, 40 questions for General English, 40 questions for Reasoning Ability and 35 for Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates will be allotted 120 minutes for 135 questions of 200 marks.

"Candidates must bring the duly authenticated Online Preliminary Exam call letter (with authenticated copy of ID proof) as well as the Main Exam call letter. These documents, along with other requisite documents, need to be submitted during the Main Exam," said IBPS. The pay scale for the CSA will be Rs 24,050 up to Rs 64,480.