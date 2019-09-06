IBM, NASSCOM Foundation To Train 2,500 Students In Emerging Technology

IBM, NASSCOM Foundation will train 2,500 students in emerging technology

Tech giant IBM and NASSCOM Foundation on Friday announced to launch a new programme where 2,500 students from 23 non-technical institutions will be skilled in new-age technologies like data science, Cloud computing and Blockchain.

The "New-collar Employability Skills Programme" will engage students through an on-campus approach in a 204 hour-long blended training model at colleges in Karnataka, Haryana and the NCR.

"If we want India's talent base to compete in the global economy, it becomes imperative to upskill them. We are promoting skilling for the next generation to pursue STEM careers," Rumi Mallick Mitra, Leader, Corporate Social Responsibility, IBM India, said in a statement.

NASSCOM Foundation and IBM have identified iPrimed and TMI as training partners for the programme. The training will be delivered through a series of online and classroom sessions. All the stakeholders, including NASSCOM Foundation and training partners, will also assist in providing placement support to students.

"We would like to take this opportunity to encourage more organizations to come forward and help create uplift the youth from underserved communities by providing them with on the new-age technologies," said Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation.

In March, IBM announced to advance skills and careers of more than 2 lakh female students in STEM fields.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.