IAT 2025: Registrations Open For IISER Aptitude Test, Check Details To Apply

Registrations are open for admission to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER). Candidates who wish to appear in the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 can visit the official website of the IISER to fill the application forms. The online application forms for the exam opened on March 10, 2025. The IISER Aptitude Test 2025 will be held on May 25, 2025 in a computer-based test format.

The deadline to fill the application forms is April 15, 2025.

The window for making correction in application forms will open from April 21-22, 2025. The admit cards for the exam will be released on May 15, 2025.

Eligibility

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 (or equivalent) exam in 2023, 2024 or 2025 with Science stream from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India are eligible to apply.

Foreign Nationals need to upload an equivalence certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities unless they have passed the Class 12 or equivalent level examination in 2023 or 2024 or 2025 with science stream from any board recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

Candidates must have taken at least three subjects among Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics during their Class 12 (or equivalent) examination.

For admissions to the following programs, candidates must have Mathematics during their Class 12 (or equivalent): 5-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences program at IISER Kolkata, 4-year BTech programme at IISER Bhopal, 4-year BS in Economic Sciences programme at IISER Bhopal and 4-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences programme at IISER Tirupati.