IAS Academy Hiring Faculty, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh Per Month

LBSNAA Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a premier institute that trains top civil service officers, has invited applications for the post of assistant professor (Hindi). The application process started offline on February 28, and the last date to submit applications is May 14. Interested candidates can check details and download the application form from the official website, lbsnaa.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this post, candidates must have:

A postgraduate degree in Hindi.

At least three years of experience in teaching, research, training, or administration.

The recruitment is open only to officers from Central/State Governments, Union Territories, PSUs, universities, recognised research institutions, autonomous/semi-government/statutory organisations.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

Age Limit & Salary

Maximum Age Limit: 56 years as of the last date of application.

Pay Scale: Level-10 (Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500) per month.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on promotion or deputation, and no written examination will be conducted. The tenure for this role is three years.

How To Apply

Candidates need to download the application form from the official notification, fill it, and send it to the designated address before the deadline:

The Director,

Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration,

Mussoorie - 248179.

For more details, candidates should visit the academy's official website.