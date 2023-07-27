IAF Agniveervayu 2024 Registrations Begin Today: Here Are Steps To Apply

IAF Agniveervayu 2024: The last date to apply is August 17, 2023.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started the online registration process for the intake of IAF Agniveervayu 2024 from today. Aspirants willing to register can visit the official website and apply for the same at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

The last date to submit applications for posts under the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023 is August 17, 2023. It is important to note that only unmarried Indian men and women are eligible to apply for this recruitment process.

The minimum age limit for Agniveervayu positions is 17.5 years and the maximum age limit is 21 years. Candidates born between 27 June 2003, and 27 December 2006 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply for the exam.

The online exam will be conducted from October 13, 2023 onwards.

The official notification reads, “Indian Air Force invites ONLINE applications from unmarried Indian male and female candidates. The applications are for the selection test from 13 October 2023 onwards to join the IAF as an AGNIVEERVAYU. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirement.”

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

G to the Recruitment section and click on the direct link for the 'Agniveervayu January 2024 session.'

Register yourself and login with the required credentials

Fill out the application form and all the details carefully.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and click on the submit button.

Download, save, and print a hard copy for further reference.

The Indian Air Force Agniveervayu selection process will consist of 3 phases: Phase 1 online exam, Phase 2 online exam, Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Adaptability Test 1 & 2, and Phase 3 Medical Exam.