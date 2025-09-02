Hyderabad Emerges As Startup Hiring Hub; AI Roles See Record 54% Growth

India's white-collar job market recorded steady growth in August, driven largely by non-IT sectors and the massive surge of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) roles, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report. Overall hiring activity grew 3 per cent year-on-year, with Hyderabad emerging as the top metro for recruitment, especially in the startup ecosystem.

"Two key trends stood out in August: the continued momentum of non-IT sectors and Hyderabad's rise as the hub for startup hiring, which has made it the leading metro in terms of overall job growth," said Dr Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com.

Artificial intelligence roles

AI/ML roles saw a record 54% growth, underscoring the increasing demand for advanced tech skills. Non-IT sectors such as Insurance (+24%), Hospitality/Travel (+22%), Real Estate (+18%), BPO/ITES (+17%), and Education (+16%) drove hiring momentum. In contrast, IT/Software Services fell by 6% and Telecom by 13%, though IT unicorns bucked the trend with a 10% rise in hiring.

Hospitality And Real Estate Shine

Hospitality maintained its upward streak with a 22% YoY jump, while fresher hiring in the sector soared by 44%. Real Estate hiring climbed 18%, led by southern hubs-Chennai (+22%) and Hyderabad (+18%).

Experience-Level Trends

Hiring for freshers grew 7% in August, powered by opportunities in hospitality, education, and real estate. Senior professionals with over 16 years of experience also saw demand rise by 8%, driven by sectors like Oil & Gas and Healthcare.

Hyderabad emerges as startup hiring hub

Hyderabad stood out with a 45% spike in unicorn recruitment, positioning itself ahead of other metros as the country's most vibrant job market. Emerging cities also showed strong hiring traction, with Jaipur (+26%) and Kochi (+16%) leading in fresher jobs.

The Naukri JobSpeak index, based on job listings and recruiter activity on Naukri.com, highlights ongoing shifts in India's white-collar job landscape. The August trends underline how non-IT industries and advanced tech roles are reshaping hiring demand, even as traditional IT hiring cools.