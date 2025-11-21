YouTube Adds Rs 16,000 Crore To India's GDP, Unveils New AI Tools For Creators

YouTube announced a range of artificial intelligence-powered tools and new institutional partnerships aimed at strengthening India's fast-growing digital knowledge ecosystem. The company said the initiatives are designed to support creators, expand access to credible health information, and help young professionals build careers in emerging creative technologies.

The announcements came alongside YouTube's latest economic impact findings, which estimate that the platform contributed more than Rs 16,000 crore to India's GDP in 2023 and supported over 9.3 lakh full-time equivalent jobs, according to a report by Oxford Economics.

Gunjan Soni, Managing Director, YouTube India, said the platform's growth is closely tied to the livelihoods it enables. "Our impact isn't just about views; it's about shared economic progress. Sixty-three percent of our monetising creators say YouTube is their primary income source. Our focus is to strengthen that foundation by building skills, collaborating with institutions, and deploying responsible AI tools."

Partnerships To Strengthen Learning And Creative Careers

To equip students for jobs in animation, gaming, visual effects and related fields, YouTube will work with the newly formed Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT). The collaboration includes industry-led workshops, an "Create with AI" funding programme for experimental projects, and support to develop IICT's official YouTube presence.

IICT CEO Vishwas Deoskar said the partnership comes at a critical moment for India's creative sector. "AI is reshaping the way stories are told. By giving students access to industry knowledge and cutting-edge tools, this initiative helps them compete on a global stage."

YouTube also announced a partnership with the College of Nursing at AIIMS to host specialised nursing courses on the platform. Videos covering wound care, infection control and other essential training will be made available to over 5,000 nursing students and professionals across India.

Dr Latha Venkatesan, Principal of the AIIMS College of Nursing, said digital platforms can bridge crucial gaps in professional education. "This collaboration allows us to take AIIMS' trusted curriculum nationwide and support nurses with high-quality learning resources."

AI Tools For Search, Safety And Creative Workflows

Among the major launches is YouTube's conversational AI tool, which allows viewers to ask questions and receive instant answers while watching a video. The feature is currently available in English, with Hindi support expected soon.

For creators, YouTube is rolling out the "Edit with AI" feature in the YouTube Create app, designed to turn raw footage into a polished first draft and reduce editing time. The platform is also expanding its likeness-detection technology to help creators identify and act against unauthorised AI-altered content that uses their facial features.

Focus On Credible Information And Digital Well-Being

With health-related videos crossing 300 billion views in India as of December 2024, YouTube announced new steps to make trustworthy information easier to access. First Aid shelves in English and Hindi-featuring verified videos-will now appear for more search queries.

To promote safer screen habits, especially among young users, YouTube is also introducing a feature allowing people to set a daily limit on scrolling within Shorts. For users under 18, "take a break" prompts will remain on by default.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt Annapurna Devi, praised the platform's alignment with national priorities. She said initiatives that improve digital literacy and provide safer online experiences play a crucial role in building an inclusive Digital India where "women can innovate and children can learn securely."

A Push Toward A More Skilled Digital India

Soni said India's creator community continues to influence global culture and innovation. "By bringing our best AI tools to India and working with institutions like IICT and AIIMS, we're investing in the creativity and capability of millions of Indians. The future of the internet is being shaped here."

The announcements were made at the YouTube Impact Summit, where the platform emphasised its role in strengthening India's creator economy, improving access to high-quality information and supporting responsible use of digital technologies.