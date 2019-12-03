Extend Ph.D Deadline For Jammu And Kashmir Students: HRD To IITs

A number of requests have been received from students from the Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry said.

The Human Resource Development Ministry (MHRD) asked the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to consider the requests of Jammu and Kashmir students to extend the application time of Ph.D admission. The ministry has also said IITs like IIT Dharwad and IIT Tirupati have already updated the details on the websites of the respective institutes.

The ministry's direction came after it recieved a number requests for date extention from students from the region.

"A number of requests have been received from students from the Jammu and Kashmir intending to apply for the PhD programmes in various IITs, to extend the application time in view of the unavailability of internet connectivity in the past. All the IITs were requested to kindly consider the requests," the ministry has said in a statement.

"The following IITs have already updated the information in their websites, extending the dates by which the applications for the PhDs for students from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would be accepted. IIT Dharwad: https://www.iitdh.ac.in/academics_phd.php, IIT Tirupati: http://msphdadmissions.iittp.ac.in/jk," the statement said.

