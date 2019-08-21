Education Ministry Launches 'World's Largest Teachers' Training Programme'

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched the initiative today.

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launched the NISHTHA or National Initiative for School Heads and Teachers Holistic Advancement, an initiative to improve Learning Outcomes at the elementary level, today here. Touted as the world's largest teachers' training programme of its kind in the world, basic objective of this programme 'is to motivate and equip teachers to encourage and foster critical thinking in students' according to the education minister.

The training modules for NISHTHA have been developed through a consultative process involving the suggestions from the states and Union Territories (UTs) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), School Principals and Non-Governmental Organizations, such as Kaivalya Foundation, Tata Trust, Azim Premji Foundation and Aurobindo Society, the ministry statement said.

The minister informed that the training will be conducted directly by 33120 Key Resource Persons (KRPs) and State Resource Persons (SRP) identified by the State and UTs, who will in turn be trained by 120 National Resource Persons identified from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), KVS, NVS, CBSE and Non-Government Organisations.

The minister said that teachers will get awareness and develop their skills on various aspects related to Learning Outcomes, Competency Based Learning and Testing, Learner-centered Pedagogy, School Safety and Security, Personal-social qualities, and Inclusive Education.

According to a statement released by the ministry, teachers will also get awareness on ICT in teaching-learning including Artificial Intelligence, Health and well-being including yoga, Initiatives in School Education including library, eco club, youth club, kitchen garden, School Leadership qualities, Environmental Concerns, Pre-school, Pre-vocational Education and School Based Assessment in a joyful learning manner.

Mr Pokhriyal disclosed that this training programme has been included as one of the two transformative ideas from his ministry for the 100 days programme of the Central Government.

This integrated programme aims to build the capacities of around 42 lakh participants covering all teachers and Heads of Schools at the elementary level in all government schools, faculty members of State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs), District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) as well as Block Resource Coordinators and Cluster Resource Coordinators in all states and UTs.

Mr Pokhriyal highlighted that the initiative is first of its kind wherein standardized training modules are developed at national level for all states and UTs.

"However, States and UTs can contextualize the training modules and use their own material and resource persons also, keeping in view the core topics and expected outcomes of NISHTHA," he said.

The programme was launched by in the presence of Rina Ray, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy and other senior officers from MHRD, all States and UTs, senior policy makers and heads of institutions.

During the programme, NISHTHA website, Training Modules, Primer Booklet and a Mobile app were also launched by the Minister.

