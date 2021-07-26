Around 24 Lakh Teachers Complete NISHTHA Training: Education Ministry

Assessment is in-built in every module and online certificates are automatically generated in Nishtha

Around 24 lakh teachers have completed NISHTHA online training at elementary level by June, 2021, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Parliament in a written reply today.

Under NISHTHA, which was launched using DIKSHA platform in October 2020 to provide continuous professional development opportunities to the teachers at the elementary level, a module on integrating ICT in teaching, learning and assessment has been introduced.

Further, according to Mr Pradhan, NCERT initiated a webinar series from April, 2020 focussing on orientation of teachers, students and other stakeholders on use of various ICT tools, digital initiatives and emerging trends in educational technology, cyber safety and security.

Assessment is in-built in every module and online certificates are automatically generated for participants after completion of the course, he said.

Module 1 of NISHTHA is specifically on 'Curriculum, Learner Centred Pedagogy, Learning Outcomes and Inclusive Education', wherein the pedagogies for achieving the learning outcomes for all children have been specified, namely, role of teachers in creating inclusive classrooms and teacher's skills- accept and address diversity, gender sensitive education, inclusion in teaching of different subjects and assessment for inclusive environment.

"Further, it also includes content on assistive technologies, digital resources for DIVYANG children etc. NCERT has developed guidelines on specific goal of developing teaching-learning e-content for Children with Special Needs," he added.

