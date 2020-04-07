Education Ministry Launches Innovation Challenge To Fight COVID-19

COVID-19 innovation challenge: The last date for submission of applications is April 14, 2020.

The Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Human Resources Development and All India Council for Technical Education in collaboration with Forge and InnovatioCuris launched a mega online challenge -- Samadhan -- to test the ability of students to innovate. The students participating in this challenge will search and develop such measures that can be made available to the government agencies, health services, hospitals and other services for quick solutions to the Coronavirus epidemic and other such calamities, a statement from the ministry said.

Apart from this, the ministry said, through this "Samadhan" challenge, work will be done to make citizens aware, to motivate them, to face any challenge, to prevent any crisis and to help people get livelihood.

Under the "Samadhan" challenge, the students and faculty will be motivated for doing new experiments and new discoveries and provide them with a strong base leading to spirit of experimentation and discovery.

The success of this program depends on how effective are the ideas of participating contestants with ability to find solutions, technically and commercially, which in turn will help fight the epidemic like coronavirus, the ministry statement read.

Applications to participate in this competition will start from April 7, 2020.

The last date for submission of applications is April 14, 2020.

The names of the contestants going forward in this competition after shortlisting will be declared on April 17, 2020 and such contestants are expected to submit their entries between April 18 and April 23, 2020.

The final list will be released on April 24, 2020, after which the grand online jury will decide the winners on April 25, 2020.

Click here for more Education News