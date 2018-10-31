HPBOSE HPSOS September Exam Result Declared @ Hpbose.org, Check Now

HPBOSE HPSOS Result 2018: Classes 8, 10, 12 September Exam Result @ Hpbose.org, Check Now

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE has announced the HPSOS results for examinations held in September this year. The HPBOSE SOS middle examination result September 2018 can be accessed from the official website of HPBOSE, hpbose.org. HPBOSE today announced the results of HPSOS 8th Examination September-2018, HPSOS 10th Examination September-2018 and HPSOS 12th Examination September-2018. Himachal Pradesh State Open School or HPSOS is the organisation responsible for examinations for open school students in the Himalayan state.

Earlier this month, HPBOSE released the result for HP TET 2018 for TGT (Medical), TGT (Non-medical), LT, Shastri, Urdu, Punjabi and TET JBT 2018 exams.

HPBOSE HPSOS result 2018: Check now

Follow these steps to check your HPBOSE HPSOS results:

Step I: Visit HPBOSE website, hpbose.org

Step II: Click on the results link from homepage

Step III: From next page, click on any of these results you are searching for:

HPSOS 8th Examination Result, September-2018

HPSOS 10th Examination Result, September-2018

HPSOS 12th Examination Result, September-2018

Step IV: On next page enter your Roll Number to access your SOS Middle Examination Result September-2018

Step V: Click search and check your results

