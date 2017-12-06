HPSOS Class 10, 12 Revaluation 2017 Results Declared @ Hpbose.org; Check Now

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has also declared the Haryana Open School (HOS) September 2017 Secondary or Class 10 September 2017 and HOS Senior Secondary or Class 12 examination results today.
HPBOSE HPSOS Class 10, 12 Revaluation September 2017 Results: How to check
Step one: Go to official HP Board of Secondary Education, website: www.hpbose.org.
Step two: Click on results link from homepage.
Step three: You will be redirected to a third-party website which is hosting the results.
Step four: Click on the respective result link, i.e. Secondary Exam Result/Sr. Secondary exam result.
Step five: Enter your roll number and submit.
Step six: View and download your result.
HPBOSE had released the HPSOS Board examination result for class 10 results in October. The exam was conducted in September 2017.
The result for HPSOS class 12 board examination was also released on October 12, 2017.
The pass percentage for HPSOS class 12 board exam was 41.45%. The result is available on the official HPBOSE website and to check their result, candidates would need their exam roll number.
