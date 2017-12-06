HPSOS Class 10, 12 Revaluation 2017 Results Declared @ Hpbose.org; Check Now Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared HPSOS September 2017 class 10 and class 12 re-valuation and rechecking results yesterday.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT HPSOS Class 10, 12 Revaluation 2017 Results Declared @ Hpbose.org; Check Now New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Shimla(BSEH or HSEB) has declared the the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) September 2017 class 10 and class 12 re-valuation and rechecking results yesterday. To access the HPBOSE HPSOS open school Class 10 and Class 12 open school revaluation and rechecking results, candidates may logon to Himachal Board website (hpbose.org) or a third party website (indiaresults.com) which is hosting the Himachal open results. The HPSOS or HPBOSE open results can be accessed by entering the exam roll numbers of the candidates.



Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has also declared the

HPBOSE HPSOS Class 10, 12 Revaluation September 2017 Results: How to check

Step one: Go to official HP Board of Secondary Education, website: www.hpbose.org.



Step two: Click on results link from homepage.



Step three: You will be redirected to a third-party website which is hosting the results.



Step four: Click on the respective result link, i.e. Secondary Exam Result/Sr. Secondary exam result.



Step five: Enter your roll number and submit.



Step six: View and download your result.



for class 10 results in October. The exam was conducted in September 2017.



The result for HPSOS class 12 board examination was also released on October 12, 2017.



The pass percentage for HPSOS class 12 board exam was 41.45%. The result is available on the official HPBOSE website and to check their result, candidates would need their exam roll number.



