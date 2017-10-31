HPBOSE SOS Matric Examination Result For September 2017 Exam Released @Hpbose.org Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Board examination result for class 10. The exam was conducted in September 2017.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT HPBOSE SOS Matric Examination Result For September 2017 Exam Released New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) Board examination result for class 10. The exam was conducted in September 2017. The result for HPSOS class 12 board examination was released on October 12, 2017. The pass percentage for HPSOS class 12 board exam was 41.45%. The result is available on the official HPBOSE website and to check their result, candidates would need their exam roll number.



How to check HPSOS Class 10 Board Exam September 2017 Result?



Step one: Go to official HPBOSE website: www.hpbose.org

Step two: Click on the result tab on the homepage.

Step three: From the list available, click on the HPSOS Class 10 Board exam - September 2017 result link.

Step four: Enter your exam roll number correctly.

Step five: Click on submit and view your result.



The board will soon release the notice for the process of re-evaluation. Candidates are advised to stay updated and keep checking the official website for relevant information.



