HPBOSE SOS Matric Examination Result For September 2017 Exam Released @Hpbose.org

How to check HPSOS Class 10 Board Exam September 2017 Result?
Step one: Go to official HPBOSE website: www.hpbose.org
Step two: Click on the result tab on the homepage.
Step three: From the list available, click on the HPSOS Class 10 Board exam - September 2017 result link.
Step four: Enter your exam roll number correctly.
Step five: Click on submit and view your result.
The board will soon release the notice for the process of re-evaluation. Candidates are advised to stay updated and keep checking the official website for relevant information.
