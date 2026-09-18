HPBOSE Diploma In Elementary Education Date Sheet 2026 Released: Check Part 1 And Part 2 Exam Schedule

HPBOSE DEIED 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2026 date sheet for Part 1 and Part 2 examinations. The schedule covers regular as well as re-appear/fail candidates from different batches. As per the official date sheet, the D.El.Ed Part 1 exams for the 2025-27 batch and 2024-26 re-appear/fail candidates will be held from October 5 to October 17, 2026. The Part 2 exams for the 2024-26 regular batch and 2023-25 re-appear/fail candidates will begin on October 21 and continue till November 3, 2026. All examinations will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed Part 1 Date Sheet 2026

The D.El.Ed Part 1 examination for the 2025-27 regular batch and 2024-26 re-appear/fail candidates will begin on October 5 and conclude on October 17, 2026. The subject-wise schedule is given below:

October 5, 2026: Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-I

Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-I October 6, 2026: Teaching of English Language

Teaching of English Language October 7, 2026: Understanding the Psychology of Children

Understanding the Psychology of Children October 8, 2026: Education in Contemporary Indian Society

Education in Contemporary Indian Society October 9, 2026: Education Society and Curriculum

Education Society and Curriculum October 12, 2026: Pedagogy across the Curriculum

Pedagogy across the Curriculum October 13, 2026: Teaching of Mathematics

Teaching of Mathematics October 14, 2026: Hindi Bhasha Shikshan

Hindi Bhasha Shikshan October 15, 2026: Teaching of Environmental Studies

Teaching of Environmental Studies October 16, 2026: Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-I

Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-I October 17, 2026: Work Education

HPBOSE D.El.Ed Part 2 Date Sheet 2026

For the 2024-26 Part 2 regular batch and 2023-25 Part 2 re-appear/fail candidates, the examination will start on October 21 and end on November 3, 2026. The subject-wise schedule is as follows:

October 21, 2026: Teacher Identity, School Culture and Leadership

Teacher Identity, School Culture and Leadership October 22, 2026: English Education

English Education October 23, 2026: Diversity, Gender and Education

Diversity, Gender and Education October 24, 2026: Hindi Shiksha

Hindi Shiksha October 27, 2026: Understanding and Learning and Cognition of Children

Understanding and Learning and Cognition of Children October 28, 2026: Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-II

Creative Drama, Fine Arts and Education-II October 30, 2026: Science Education

Science Education October 31, 2026: Social Science Education

Social Science Education November 2, 2026: Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-II

Children's Physical and Emotional Health, School Health and Education-II November 3, 2026: Mathematics Education

The examination timing for both Part 1 and Part 2 papers is 10 am to 1 pm. HPBOSE has also stated that calculators, watches with calculator facilities, papers, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.