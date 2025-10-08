How Safety Became Top Priority For Indian Students Studying Abroad In 2025

With over 1.3 million Indian students currently studying abroad, safety has become a top priority for families considering international education. According to Career Mosaic's International Student Safety Report 2025, global universities are investing significantly in student protection, mental health, and housing safeguards. However, challenges such as rental scams and discrimination continue to persist.

Based on data from 41 countries, the report finds that studying abroad is safer today than in previous years due to proactive measures taken by universities and governments. Many institutions are now using safety apps, buddy systems, emergency helplines, and culturally sensitive mental health programs to create more inclusive and secure environments.

"International education is not just an academic pathway, it's an investment in a student's future," said Abhijit Zaveri, Founder and Director of Career Mosaic. "Our findings show clear progress - universities and governments are actively bridging safety gaps. From digital safety tools to stricter housing oversight and better mental health support, studying abroad is safer and more viable than a decade ago. For Indian families, that assurance matters."

Key Findings

Improved campus safety: Universities in Canada, the UK, and Australia have launched 24/7 helplines, safety apps such as My SSP and SafeZone, and peer-led buddy systems to reduce isolation.

Housing protections: Governments are tightening rental laws and collaborating with universities to protect students from scams and overcrowded accommodation.

Mental health support: More universities are offering culturally competent counseling and wellness programs, with apps like TimelyCare providing remote access.

Community engagement: Orientation workshops, local partnerships, and student associations are helping create safer and more inclusive neighbourhoods.

Persistent challenges: Despite progress, nearly 20% of first-year students show mental health symptoms, while only 40% access campus services. Housing scams affect up to one in three students in some regions, and discrimination remains a concern for Asian, female, and LGBTQ+ students.

The report emphasises that student safety is not only a moral responsibility but also essential to maintaining the global competitiveness of leading study destinations such as Canada, Australia, the UK, and the US.