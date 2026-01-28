How IIT Bombay Alumni Pulled Off A Rs 200 Crore Student Housing Project

IIT Bombay's alumni-led initiative has raised Rs 200 crore to transform the institute's student housing infrastructure, resulting in the construction of three state-of-the-art hostels within a record timeframe. The project, titled Project Evergreen, has set a new benchmark for alumni-driven institutional development. It led to the creation of a new housing complex comprising 848 rooms and 1,127 beds across a built-up area of 3,70,000 sq ft, making it the largest student housing project in IIT Bombay's history and one of the most significant alumni-led initiatives in the IIT ecosystem.

The initiative also earned the prestigious IGBC Gold certification under the Green Homes Rating System, becoming the first building on the IIT Bombay campus to receive this recognition. The certification highlights the institute's commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible infrastructure.

Reflecting on the project's origins, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, former Director of IIT Bombay, said, "Necessity is the mother of invention. Our infrastructure needed urgent upgrades, and the time had come to push the envelope. It was a risk, but we believed deeply in the power and commitment of our alumni."

"Representing IIT Bombay's largest student housing complex and a historic milestone for the IIT ecosystem, the project reflects unprecedented scale, ambition, and collaboration. The new hostels are now operational and already enriching campus life for students," he added.

Project Evergreen began as a simple conversation between a small group of alumni volunteers and Professor Chaudhuri and evolved into a transformative journey marked by trust, conviction, and collective effort.

Alumni leaders Narayan Sundaresan, who oversaw construction, and Kirat Patel, who led the fundraising model, recalled the early leap of faith. "The initial response was very encouraging," Patel said. "We began with a Rs 4-5 crore design phase supported by 26 charter donors. Phase two depended on our belief that we could raise the full construction cost, and the alumni community proved us right."

A total of 2,700 alumni donors, spanning batches from the Class of 1962 to the Class of 2024, contributed to the project, with donations ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 1,000. Nearly 100 alumni volunteers also contributed their time, expertise, and leadership. One symbolic contribution, a Rs 100 donation from a student, reflected the broad-based solidarity behind the initiative.

Lauding the achievement, professor Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, said, "Project Evergreen doesn't just upgrade hostel life. It demonstrates what becomes possible when alumni and institutions work together with belief and ambition. It brings us one step closer to our aspiration of global pre-eminence."

"Project Evergreen is more than infrastructure; it is a living example of nation-building driven by community, conviction, and pride. It shows what alumni can achieve when they come together with purpose," he added.

Strengthening the project's vision, over 25 corporates partnered with IIT Bombay to support its mission of inclusive and high-quality student housing.

