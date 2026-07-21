How China, South Korea Keep Their Largest, Toughest Exams Leak-Proof, Smooth

As the examination season draws to a close, students across the world are now focused on securing admission to their preferred colleges based on their entrance exam scores. Among the world's most challenging university entrance examinations are China's Gaokao and South Korea's Suneung (College Scholastic Ability Test), both known not only for their intense competition but also for the extraordinary measures taken to ensure a fair, transparent, and leak-proof examination process.

Every year, millions of students appear for these high-stakes examinations, making them among the largest entrance tests globally. To prevent malpractice and maintain the integrity of the exams, authorities in both countries implement extensive security arrangements, advanced technology, and nationwide logistical support.

China's Gaokao: AI Surveillance, Drones, Biometric Checks

China's Gaokao, regarded as one of the world's toughest university entrance examinations, is taken by over 10 million students every year. The examination plays a decisive role in university admissions, with admission to the country's top institutions remaining extremely competitive.

To ensure a free, fair, and transparent examination, Chinese authorities deploy a multi-layered security system. AI-powered surveillance cameras monitor examination halls for suspicious behaviour, while biometric verification is used to authenticate candidates before entry.

Authorities also use electronic signal jammers to block unauthorised communication devices, and drones are deployed in sensitive areas to detect illegal radio transmissions or other attempts at cheating. Question papers are transported under strict security protocols, with close monitoring throughout the logistics chain.

Beyond technological safeguards, local administrations coordinate large-scale public support. Traffic police regulate vehicle movement around examination centres, medical teams remain on standby for emergencies, and volunteers assist students in reaching their centres on time. In many cities, traffic restrictions and noise-control measures are imposed during examination hours to minimise disturbances.

South Korea's Suneung: Flights Grounded For Silence

South Korea's Suneung, or College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), is another globally recognised high-stakes examination. The nearly eight-hour test is widely considered one of the world's most demanding college entrance exams, with students preparing for years to secure admission to leading universities.

The country virtually reorganises its daily routine on examination day to ensure candidates can take the test without disruption.

Government offices, businesses, and many private companies begin work later than usual to reduce morning traffic, allowing students to reach examination centres on time. The stock market also delays its opening in recognition of the exam's national importance.

One of the most distinctive measures is implemented during the English listening section, when flights are delayed or temporarily grounded to eliminate aircraft noise. Construction activities are halted near examination centres, while military training exercises are paused to maintain a quiet environment. Local authorities also deploy police personnel to assist late-running students by providing emergency transportation to test centres when required.

A Common Focus: Fairness And Exam Integrity

Although China and South Korea follow different examination systems, both countries place exceptional emphasis on ensuring the integrity of their university entrance examinations. From AI-enabled surveillance and biometric verification to nationwide traffic management, grounded flights, and noise-control measures, their coordinated efforts reflect the importance to conduct secure, transparent, and leak-proof examinations for millions of students each year.