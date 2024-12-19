Brain-Rot, '3ZERO Club', Keffiyeh: Explore 2024 Terminology For UPSC Exam

In 2024, a range of terms made the headlines, reflecting the year's social, cultural, and environmental shifts. From scientific phenomena to global movements, these keywords resonated with diverse audiences, including UPSC aspirants.



Brain-Rot: Oxford's Word of the Year

Oxford University Press crowned "Brain-rot" as its 2024 Word of the Year. It describes the cognitive decline attributed to excessive consumption of trivial online content, reflecting concerns over digital

Black Coat Syndrome: Legal Alienation

This term highlights the fear marginalised communities feel when navigating the judicial system, fearing the financial and mental toll of protracted cases. It draws parallels to "White Coat Hypertension" in medical settings.

3ZERO Club: A Vision for Change

Inspired by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, the 3ZERO Club promotes a world with zero carbon emissions, zero wealth concentration, and zero unemployment through entrepreneurship. This initiative aims to empower youth to tackle pressing social and environmental challenges.

Crypto: Beyond Currency

While the word often brings cryptocurrency to mind, in 2024, "Crypto" referred to Cryptosporidium, a protozoan parasite linked to cryptosporidiosis, a waterborne disease. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 22 cases caused by contaminated food or water, highlighting its public health relevance.

Keffiyeh: A Symbol of Resistance



The traditional Middle Eastern keffiyeh became a cultural flashpoint when author Jhumpa Lahiri rejected an award after employees at a New York museum were dismissed for wearing it. The keffiyeh remains a potent symbol of Palestinian identity and resistance.

4B Movement: Redefining Choices



Originating in South Korea, the 4B Movement advocates rejecting marriage, childbirth, romance, and sexual relationships. It gained traction globally, reflecting evolving societal norms and personal autonomy.

Peak Oil: Revisiting Predictions



Once synonymous with fears of depleting oil reserves, "peak oil" evolved into a symbol of environmental consciousness. Despite its initial prediction by geoscientist M. King Hubbert for the 2000s, technological advancements have kept production steady.

Operation Indravati: Haiti Evacuation



India's Operation Indravati showcased its commitment to citizen safety, evacuating nationals from gang-occupied Haiti to the Dominican Republic amidst escalating violence.

Cyber Slavery: A Digital Crime



Emerging as a grave form of modern trafficking, cyber slavery involves victims forced into online scams under duress. Authorities worldwide have called for urgent measures to tackle this exploitation.

Greenwashing: False Environmental Claims

Greenwashing, the practice of making misleading claims about environmental responsibility, drew criticism for hindering real progress on climate action while rewarding unsustainable behaviour.

These keywords underline the complexities of 2024, from digital threats to cultural symbolism, making them crucial for aspirants seeking to understand contemporary trends.