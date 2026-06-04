How CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Will Impact IIT-JEE Admission Process

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: The controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) online evaluation system continues to generate concern among students, particularly those preparing for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process.

Even as the board works to address technical issues, students have continued to report difficulties related to accessing evaluated answer sheets, obtaining photocopies, and logging into the re-evaluation portal.

On social media platform X, a foreign student, Sanaa Naaz, said she had been trying for several days to submit a login request but was unable to access the portal. According to the student, attempts to log in using Aadhaar credentials also resulted in an "invalid credentials" message. She urged CBSE to approve her login request.

Another student reported that scanned answer sheets were not opening and displayed a "403 error" message. The student also claimed that the re-evaluation portal repeatedly showed a "verification failed" notification despite entering the correct details. Responding to both complaints, CBSE asked the students to check their direct messages, stating that the board's team would assist them.

According to CBSE, the re-evaluation and verification portal had received more than 56,000 applications as of 9:30 pm on June 3. The board also said that its systems successfully thwarted a 3.8 million-packet denial-of-service attack on the website by Wednesday afternoon.

"The CBSE technical teams are proactively monitoring performance and introducing refinements to deliver a smoother, faster and more seamless experience for students," the board said.

Why The Re-evaluation Process Matters For JEE Advanced Candidates

The re-evaluation process is significant for students who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 and are preparing to participate in JoSAA counselling.

The CBSE re-evaluation portal, originally scheduled to open on June 1, became operational on the morning of June 2. The development coincided with the commencement of candidate registration and choice filling for JoSAA 2026.

All candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced and wish to secure admission to an IIT must register on the JoSAA portal and complete the choice-filling process. Any delay in correcting Class 12 marks through the re-evaluation process could affect candidates whose eligibility for IIT admission depends on revised board examination scores.

Concerns surrounding the CBSE online screening and marking system, coupled with complaints about lower-than-expected marks and technical glitches in the verification process, have raised anxiety among students seeking admission to premier engineering institutions.

How Class 12 Marks Affect IIT Admission

Clearing JEE Advanced alone does not guarantee admission to an IIT. Candidates must also satisfy the Class 12 eligibility requirements prescribed for IIT admissions.

According to the admission criteria, candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and fulfil at least one of the following conditions:

Secure a minimum of 75% aggregate marks in the Class 12 (or equivalent) examination. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the minimum aggregate requirement is 65%.

The aggregate marks are calculated using five subjects:

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

One language subject with the highest marks, if more than one language was studied

One additional subject with the highest marks among the remaining subjects

For candidates appearing for improvement examinations, the eligibility rules permit consideration of the higher marks obtained across attempts for the purpose of meeting the aggregate percentage requirement. However, all marksheets used for eligibility determination must be issued by the same examination board.

What It Means For Students Seeking Re-evaluation

For students who narrowly missed the 75 per cent eligibility threshold, the outcome of the CBSE re-evaluation process could directly influence their IIT admission prospects.

As JoSAA counselling is already underway, candidates awaiting revised CBSE scores are closely monitoring developments related to the board's verification and re-evaluation mechanism. Any increase in marks following re-evaluation could help eligible students satisfy IIT admission criteria, while delays in the process may add uncertainty during the ongoing seat allocation cycle.