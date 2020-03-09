Journalism University In Rajasthan To Offer BA Course

Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (HJU) in Rajasthan will offer BA course.

Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication (HJU) in Rajasthan will offer undergraduate courses starting this year. The course, BA-Journalism and Mass Communication or BA-JMC will be introduced in the current academic session, 2020-21, starting from July. The minimum qualification for admission to the BA-JMC course is class 12 pass in any discipline. Admissions will be on the basis of written examination, in which students' general knowledge, understanding of society and politics and knowledge of languages will be assessed.

This is the first time undergraduate course in journalism will be offered by a public university in Rajasthan.

The BA-JMC syllabus would comprise chapters on print, radio-TV, digital, online and social media, PR, advertising, film and documentary, photography, design and layout, graphic, animation etc.

This information was given by HJU Vice Chancellor Om Thanvi in a statement. According to him, these BA classes will be conducted in the academic campus of Khasa Kothi of the university.

The university will also start PhD programmes in the coming academic session.

The university also plans to start Diploma courses like Diploma in Practical Hindi, Diploma in Functional English, Diploma in Desktop Publishing, Diploma in TV Production, Diploma in Photography and Diploma in Development Communication. These courses will be of six months duration.

