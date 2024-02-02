Highlights Of Budget 2024-25: Allocation Increased In Major Schemes, Education Bodies

The Budget Allocation for the FY 2024-25 of ₹73,498 Crore is the highest ever for the Department of School Education and Literacy. There has been an overall increase of ₹12,024 Crore (19.56%) in the Budget Allocation of Department of School Education and Literacy in the FY 2024-25 from RE 2023-24.

The highest ever Budget Allocation may be seen in the autonomous bodies of KVS and NVS at ₹9,302 Crore and ₹5,800 Crore respectively. Allocation in KVS has increased by ₹ 802 Crore while allocation in NVS has increased by ₹330 Crore from RE 2023-24.

Budget Allocation in Flagship Schemes has increased, i.e., Samagra Shiksha (by ₹4,500 Crore), PM-POSHAN (by ₹2,467 Crore) and PM-SHRI (by ₹3,250 Crore) as compared to RE 2023-24.

In the department of Higher Education, the overall Budget Allocation in FY 2024-25 is Rs 47619.77 Crore out of which Scheme allocation is Rs 7487.87 Crore and Non- Scheme allocation is Rs 40131.90 Crore. There has been an overall increase of Rs 3525.15 Crore (7.99%) in the Budget Allocation of Department of Higher Education in the FY 2024-25 with respect to FY 2023-24.

Allocation in Central Universities has been kept at Rs 15,928.00 Crore, i.e, Rs 4314.03 Crore more than allocation in BE 2023-24. Deemed universities have been allocated Rs 596 Crore in 2024-25, which is Rs 96 Crore more than BE 2023-24. IITs have been allocated Rs 10,324.5 Crore in 2024-25, which is Rs 963.00 Crore more than allocation in BE 2023-24. For NITs, Rs 5,040 Crore has been allocated in FY 2024-25, increasing the allocation by Rs 219.40 Crore in r/o BE 2023-24.In IISERs the allocation has been kept at Rs 1,540 Crore, increasing the allocation by Rs 78 Crore in r/o BE 2023-24. Support to Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have been allocated Rs 875.77 Crore in 2024-25, which is Rs 60.37 Crore more than allocation in BE 2023-24.

For RUSA, the budget has been kept at Rs.1814.94 Crore for FY 2024-25, which is Rs 314.94 Crore more than BE 2023-24.



An allocation of Rs 1,800 Crore has been kept for Institutions of Eminence(IOE), which is Rs 300 Crore more than BE 2023-24.



For the scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Uchhatar Shiksha Protsahan Yojna'(PM-USP), the budget allocation has been kept at Rs 1,558 Crore in FY 2024-25, which is Rs 4 Crore more than BE 2023-24.



In the scheme ‘National Apprenticeship Training Scheme(NATS)', an allocation of Rs 600 Crore has been made in FY 2024-25, which is Rs 160 Crore more than BE 2023-24.



In the scheme ‘National Mission in Education through ICT', an allocation of Rs 480 Crore has been made in FY 2024-25, which is Rs 80 Crore more than BE 2023-24.



In the scheme ‘Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education-EAP (MERITE)', an allocation of Rs.200 Crore has been made in FY 2024-25, a 100% increase over the allocation in 2023-24.



The scheme ‘Establishment of 3 Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in Artificial Intelligence (AI)' was a budget announcement in FY 2023-24, an allocation of Rs 255 Crore has been made in FY 2024-25.