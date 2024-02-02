Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV In First Interview After Interim Budget: Highlights

This was Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth Union Budget.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman yesterday presented Union Budget 2024 in Parliament. This was an interim budget as it came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

The full-fledged budget will be presented by the new government that comes to power after the elections.

Ms Sitharaman today spoke to NDTV Editor-In-Chief Sanjay Pugalia in her first interview after the interim budget. "In the last 10 years, we have consistently launched schemes that benefit the people. And we don't just launch the schemes, we ensure that the benefits reach the last person in the queue," Ms Sitharaman told NDTV.

Here are highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's NDTV Exclusive :

Feb 02, 2024 16:10 (IST) Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

"We decided to create a defence corridor in Tamil Nadu because of the supportive environment. We have made provisions for self-sufficiency in defence in the interim Budget too," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV

Feb 02, 2024 15:59 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman's NDTV Exclusive

"In 2014, we took over the economy that was in such a bad state. Our government has completed 10 years and we have come from fragile five to top three economies now," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV



Feb 02, 2024 15:55 (IST) Interim Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

"There's more misconceptions than truth in the south about government's work. We will keep both regional backwardness and regional strength in our mind," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV

Feb 02, 2024 15:49 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman's NDTV Exclusive

"We will continue to focus on northeast. We have had a minister visit the Northeast every month for last 10 years," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV

Feb 02, 2024 15:46 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman's NDTV Exclusive



"Lakhpati Didi' concept has reached the women of India even in the villages. What could be better than empowering women in villages via technology," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV.

Feb 02, 2024 15:42 (IST) Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

Capital expenditure allocation is on a higher base. We need to pay attention to the absorption capacity of Capex," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV



Feb 02, 2024 15:38 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman's NDTV Exclusive

"We intend to pay attention to the valuation of listed public sector companies. There was a need to fill gaps in internal systems of LIC before IPO," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV

Feb 02, 2024 15:34 (IST) Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

"The current economic growth is sustained, structural," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDT



Feb 02, 2024 15:32 (IST) Budget 2024 Live: Nirmala Sitharaman's NDTV Exclusive

"PM Modi is always focused on job creation linked to every new scheme," says Nirmala Sitharaman in first interview after Budget



Feb 02, 2024 15:28 (IST) Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st Budget Interview

"We believe in empowerment rather than entitlement. Government's programmes aim at empowering the people," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV

Feb 02, 2024 15:25 (IST) Interim Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

"The government took off all the pressure of price rise from the farmers' shoulders. We take load of the economy without hesitation whenever needed," the Finance Minister told NDTV.



Feb 02, 2024 15:23 (IST) Interim Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st Interview

"Fiscal discipline and subsidy are not substitute to one another," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV



Feb 02, 2024 15:19 (IST) Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

"I Chose not to do a consultation ahead of the interim Budget. I have reserved consultation for the Budget in July," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV in 1st interview after the interim budget



Feb 02, 2024 15:16 (IST) Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's 1st Budget Interview

"Nation is in the mood to support a government who has delivered," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV



Feb 02, 2024 15:14 (IST) Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

"We are confident because of the unshakable faith people have in PM Modi," Nirmala Sitharaman tells NDTV on Budget

Feb 02, 2024 15:12 (IST) Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To NDTV

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Centre announced several schemes for the public welfare in the past 10 years