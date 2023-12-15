Higher Educational Institutions Mandated To Take Measures To Prevent Ragging

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has framed regulations on curbing the menace of ragging in higher educational institutions. In an official notification released on the UGC website, the commission noted, "These regulations are mandatory, and all institutions are required to take necessary steps for its implementation. Any violation of these regulations will be viewed seriously."

The commission has asked the institutions to step up anti-ragging mechanism by constituting Anti-Ragging committee and Anti-Ragging squad, setting up of Anti-Ragging Cell, installing CCTV cameras at vital points, Anti-Ragging workshops and seminar, updating all websites with nodal officers' complete details, alarm bells etc.

The institutions are also asked to conduct regular interaction and counseling with the students, identify trouble-triggers and mention of Anti-Ragging warning in the institution's E-prospectus and E-information booklets/brochures. Institutes must also conduct surprise inspection of hostels, students' accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus-stands.

In compliance to the directions of the Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee constituted by the Supreme Court of India, HEls/Councils are mandated to implement the following:

The concept of mentor-mentee as given out in the UGC Regulations for curbing ragging in HEIs.

The Anti Ragging Cell and Anti Ragging Squads of institutions should be empowered by provisioning of a legal counsel so that airtight cases against the ragging culprits can be made.

In case of extreme ragging and suicide cases, the National Anti-Ragging Monitoring Committee will call the principal of the college and registrar of the university for reasons of non-compliance of UGC Regulations for ragging.

All the Councils/Regulatory Bodies must constitute a committee as and when a serious/suicide/death case is reported related to their Council/Regulatory Body to relook into the issue even when case is under police investigation. The Regulatory Bodies/Councils are also advised to appoint a legal person for the matter.