Patna Schools To Be Shut Till June 19 Due To Extreme Heat

Earlier on June 9, the DM had ordered closure of schools till June 16.

The Bihar government on Saturday said all schools in the city will remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing weather condition. Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi said all government and private schools of Patna will remain shut till June 19, due to persisting heatwave-like condition for the past several days, an official release said.

A number of private schools were scheduled to open in the week starting June 17 after the summer vacation.

This is the second time the district administration has extended suspension of academic activities in schools due to the weather.

Earlier on June 9, the DM had ordered closure of schools till June 16.

Read also:

Super 30's Anand Kumar, Who Wanted To Study In Cambridge, Will Deliver A Lecture There

Education Department Seals 15 Unauthorised Private Schools In Vizag

IGNOU Launches Certificate Programme In Yoga

Delhi High Court Quashes Delhi University Admission Criteria; Application Date Extended To June 22

National Education Policy: Student Body Demands Extension For Filing Suggestions

Extend Deadline, Allow Students To Apply Based On Last-Year Criteria: Court Tells DU

Click here for more Education News

