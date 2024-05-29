Heatwave: Bihar Government Shuts Schools Amid Student Fainting Incidents

After reports of several students fainting in schools in Sheikhpura, Begusarai, and East Champaran districts due to scorching heat, the Bihar government ordered the closure of all private and government schools, coaching institutes, and anganwadi centres until June 8.

Many parts of the state recorded temperatures exceeding 44 degree Celsius. Chief Secretary Brajesh Mehrotra issued an order to district magistrates to ensure the closure of educational institutions, including anganwadi centres, following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's instructions.

Reacting to the incidents of students fainting in schools, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav hit out at the chief minister for not intervening and appealed to the government to take immediate action to protect schoolchildren from the severe heatwave.

Governor Rajendra Arlekar also spoke to the chief secretary over the phone, directing the closure of all schools in the state for the next few days and instructing all district officers to provide better health facilities to the children.

Meanwhile, the IMD forecasts that the state will continue to experience heatwave conditions for the next three to four days.