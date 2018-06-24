Patna Schools Ordered To Be Closed Till June 26 Due To Heat The Bihar government has ordered suspension of academic activities upto standard 8 in all schools in Patna till June 26 in view of the prevailing sweltering weather condition, a top official said.

The Bihar government has ordered suspension of academic activities upto standard 8 in all schools in Patna till June 26 in view of the prevailing sweltering weather condition, a top official said. Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi said all government and private schools of Patna will remain closed till June 26 due to heatwave like conditions prevailing in Patna for past several days.



The classes will be held between 6:45 am to 11 am for class 9 to 12.



This is the third time when the district administration has extended suspension of academic activity in schools due to the heatwave like conditions.



Private schools in the state capital were slated to open on June 18 after the summer vacation but it was extended due to prolonged heatwave conditions arising out of the delay in the arrival of the monsoon.



The southwest monsoon is now expected to reach Bihar in the next two to three days after being delayed by a fortnight, a Met office bulletin said.



