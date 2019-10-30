HBSE Open School Result Released. Direct Link Here

HBSE Open result is available at bseh.org.in and indiaresult.com.

Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH or HBSE) has released the result for the Open School Class 10th and 12th examination which was conducted recently. The Haryana HBSE Open result for both Secondary and Senior Secondary can be accessed through the official website, bseh.org.in. Both HBSE Class 10 Open result and HBSE Class 12 Open result are also available on third-party result hosting website, Indiaresult.com. Students who appeared for the re-appear exam can check their result using their roll n umber and name.

HBSE conducted the supplementary exam for Haryana Open School students in September 2019. The supplementary examination was conducted for both 10th and 12th class students.

Haryana Board has released the roll numbers for the exam on its official website in August. The examination began on September 4 and concluded on September 19, 2019.

BSEH Open School Result 2019: Direct link to check

Chech your results from the link given here:

BSEH Open School Result 2019 direct link

BSEH Open School Result 2019: How to check?

Follow the steps given here to download your HBSE Open result 2019:

Step one: Go to official website for BSEH: www.bseh.org.in.

Step two: Click on the result link which is available under the 'What's New' Menu.

Step three: you will be redirected to a third-party website.

Step four: Enter your name as given on your exam admit card or your roll number in the space provided.

Step five: Click on Submit and view your result.

