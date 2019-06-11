Haryana To Set Up Six Nursing Colleges

Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the construction of six nursing colleges at a cost Rs 194.30 crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved the construction of six nursing colleges at a cost Rs 194.30 crore in the state so as to overcome the shortage of trained and qualified nursing personnel, it was announced on Tuesday.

The nursing colleges will be constructed within 15 months, an official spokesman said.

He said two colleges would be constructed in Faridabad district, while one each in Rewari, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panchkula districts.

In Faridabad district, they will be constructed at Dayalpur and Aura village, in Rewari district at Sadat Nagar village, in Kaithal district at Dherdu village, in Kurukshetra district at Kheri Ram Nagar village and in Panchkula district the college will be constructed in Kherawali village.

He said the land for setting up these colleges has already been leased out to the Department of Medical Education and Research.