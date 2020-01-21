Haryana To Give Free Books To Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In State Run Schools

The decision to provide free books to the students will involve an expenditure of about Rs 41.47 crore.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday said free books will be given to students studying in Class 9 to 12 in state-run schools. He said at present, the state government is already providing free books, school bags, other stationery and uniforms to the students from class 1 to 8.

The decision to provide free books to the students studying in Class 9 to 12 will involve an expenditure of about Rs 41.47 crore, the minister said in a statement here.

He said the Centre has recommended implementing ''Rashtriya Shiksha Niti-2019'' for extending the scope of free education from Class 8 to 12 and the Haryana government has already decided to adopt it.

NCERT books are being taught in government schools of the state from class 9 to 12, which costs around Rs 650 to Rs 700 per student per class, he said.

He said the total number of students studying in class 9 to 12 is 6,19,256.

Read also:

Some Universities Awarding Non-Recognised Degrees: UGC

Nearly 1 In Every 4 Graduates Looking For A Job, Says Report

1 In 3 Adolescent Girls From The Poorest Households Has Never Been To School: UNICEF

Cambridge-Designed Curriculum To Teach Indian Students About Water Scarcity, Climate Activism

Click here for more Education News

