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Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Postponed: Check New Exam Dates Here

HTET 2026 Exam Date: HBSE has postponed the HTET exam and released the revised exam dates. The exams will now be conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026.

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Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Postponed: Check New Exam Dates Here
HTET 2026 exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 04 and 05, 2026.

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE), Bhiwani, has once again postponed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 13 and 14, 2026. However, the board has now announced revised dates for the state-level teacher eligibility examination.

The decision was confirmed through an official statement issued by HBSE Chairman Shankar Lal Dhupad on Friday. The latest update has come as an important development for nearly two lakh candidates who are preparing for the exams.

New HTET 2026 Exam Date 

Along with the postponement notice, HBSE has released the revised examination dates. The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test will now be conducted on July 4 and 5, 2026.

The detailed shift timings and examination schedule for different levels are expected to be released by the board in the coming days. Candidates should regularly check the official website for any updates regarding admit cards, examination centres, and reporting instructions.

HTET is one of the most important teacher eligibility examinations in Haryana. It is conducted for candidates aspiring to become Primary Teachers (PRT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) in schools across the state.

What Candidates Should Do Next?

Candidates who have successfully registered for HTET 2026 do not need to submit a fresh application. Their existing registration will remain valid for the rescheduled examination.

Aspirants are advised to use the additional time wisely by revising the syllabus, practicing mock tests, and staying updated with official announcements. The board has urged candidates to visit the official HBSE website regularly for the latest information regarding the Haryana HTET 2026 examination.

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