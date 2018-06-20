'Plant Trees, Get Rs. 50': Haryana Government's Environment-Centric Scheme For School Children Haryana Government has introduced a new scheme under which school children will be given an incentive of Rs. 50 for planting trees.

Share EMAIL PRINT School children in Haryana will get Rs. 50 For each tree they plant under a new scheme New Delhi: Haryana Government has introduced a new scheme under which school children will be given an incentive of Rs. 50 for planting trees. The information was relayed in an official release by the government. The decision was taken at a meeting conducted to review the progress of environment-centric schemes in the state and which was chaired by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.



As per the official release, students from classes 6 to 12 from both government and private schools will be given Rs. 50 for each live tree planted by them every six months. The scheme will be applicable for a period of three years.



The drive will be launched formally by School Education Department on July 10. Students will also be supplied with books on environment conservation. The forest department will make sure that enough saplings are available for students.



The release said that approximately 22 lakh are enrolled in classes 6 to 12 and each student will be motivated to plant at least one tree in their house or in a public space. Children would also be encouraged to name their trees after famous personalities or their ancestors to cultivate a sense of connection with their planted sapling.



The education department has also been directed to submit a weekly report to the chief minister about the progress achieved in this scheme. Several other environment-centric decisions were taken at the meeting to be implemented at administrative and panchayat level.



Click here for more



Haryana Government has introduced a new scheme under which school children will be given an incentive of Rs. 50 for planting trees. The information was relayed in an official release by the government. The decision was taken at a meeting conducted to review the progress of environment-centric schemes in the state and which was chaired by the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.As per the official release, students from classes 6 to 12 from both government and private schools will be given Rs. 50 for each live tree planted by them every six months. The scheme will be applicable for a period of three years.The drive will be launched formally by School Education Department on July 10. Students will also be supplied with books on environment conservation. The forest department will make sure that enough saplings are available for students.The release said that approximately 22 lakh are enrolled in classes 6 to 12 and each student will be motivated to plant at least one tree in their house or in a public space. Children would also be encouraged to name their trees after famous personalities or their ancestors to cultivate a sense of connection with their planted sapling. The education department has also been directed to submit a weekly report to the chief minister about the progress achieved in this scheme. Several other environment-centric decisions were taken at the meeting to be implemented at administrative and panchayat level.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter