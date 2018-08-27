'Sleep 101': Harvard Students Learn Tips To Maintain Healthy Sleep Schedule

College is where students learn new skills, acquire knowledge and often loose sleep over assignment deadlines, club activities and what not. College is certainly not seen as a place where students are taught to 'sleep'. However, the class of 2022 at Harvard is being taught how to have a good night's sleep in the busy and competitive environment of college.

For the first time at Harvard, first year students are being asked to complete 'Sleep 101, an interactive module, by bed time on move-in day (August 27). The module, which is a part of the Sleep Matters Initiative at BWH (Brigham and Women's Hospital), has been designed to increase awareness about 'health and performance implications of sleep'.

The module not just aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of sleep but also provides tips and strategies on how to maintain a healthy sleep schedule in the busy and competitive environment of college.

In a competitive academic environment, pulling off an all-nighter is often considered to be a metric for hard-work and achievement with students often boasting about how little sleep they got before a test or an exam.

The reality, however, remains that pulling off an all-nighter does not result in the desired grades in exam and losing sleep does not make one a better reader or writer.

