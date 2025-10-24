HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Applications Open For Engineering, Non-Engineering Graduates

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Avionics Division, has invited applications for the role of Apprentices from both engineering and non-engineering graduates, as well as technical and non-technical diploma holders for the academic year 2025-26 under the Apprentices Act of 1961. Selected candidates will participate in the apprenticeship training with stipend at the Korwa facility in Uttar Pradesh.Those interested in applying for these positions can do so until October 31, 2025, on the official website hal-india.co.in.

Who Can Apply For HAL Apprentices?

Applicants must have completed their education from a recognized educational board or university. Engineering graduates applying for the apprenticeship must possess a four-year BE/BTech degree in Electronics Engineering (including related branches), Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science, or Information Technology.

For Non-Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

A three-year degree in any of the following disciplines is required in Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA)/Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)/Bachelor of Science (Electronics/Computer Science)/Bachelor of Arts - English (BA English).

For Diploma Apprentices (Technical):

A three-year diploma from a recognised institution in Electronics Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering.

Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Follow Steps For Applying

Register on the NATS portal mhrdnats.gov.in using your name, email address, and phone number.

Visit HAL's official website- hal-india.co.in and open the 'Careers' section to find the official recruitment notification.

Click on the Google Form link provided in the notification and fill in your details like diploma marks, personal information, and contact details.

Review all information before submitting the application online.

Take a printout of the submitted form for future verification during document checking.

Selection Process

The selection process for the positions will rely solely on the candidates' scores from the qualifying examination (engineering/General Stream Graduate/Technical Diploma /Diploma in MOM&SP), and there will be no written test or interview conducted.

The provisional list of candidates who have qualified will be published on the official website between November 20 and November 22, 2025.

The document verification for the shortlisted candidates will take place from November 25 to December 3, 2025, at HAL Korwa. Those who are selected must bring their original mark sheets, certificates, identity proof, and caste or disability certificates if applicable.

Selected candidates will be required to undergo a one-year apprenticeship training, and they will receive a stipend according to the regulations set by BOAT Kanpur. Original document verification at HAL Korwa will occur from November 25 to December 3, 2025.

Candidates who have one or more years of work experience are not eligible to apply.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a state-owned Indian aerospace and defence company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls aircraft, helicopters, and engines.