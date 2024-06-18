Gurugram-Based Business School Students Secure 100% Internship Placements At Top Firms

First-year students at Gurugram-based business school Masters' Union have achieved 100% internship placements with leading firms, including Indigo, BluSmart, Chaayos, EY, and Epigamia. This internship drive allows students to apply theoretical concepts in real-world settings, gaining industry experience.

The internship programme has also offered a range of placements across companies such as PeeSafe, The Thought Bistro, Kozotex, and Third Unicorn of Ashneer Grover.

Students receive a stipend of Rs 40,000 and work alongside industry veterans, enhancing their practical skills. Over 50% of placements were at companies traditionally reserved for fourth-year students.

Swati Ganeti, director of the undergraduate programme, said, "When these students interviewed with companies, we got calls asking if they were first-year UG students or first-year MBA students given their knowledge, maturity, and confidence matches that of any postgraduate students. Our hands-on curriculum, where students learn by doing, has resulted in massive transformation in the skill set of our students, where they are able to compete with peers significantly ahead in age and experience."

Masters' Union offers a 4-year undergraduate programme in Tech & Business Management, taught by faculty from institutions like Harvard, Oxford, Wharton, and Cornell, along with professionals from Amazon, Google, McKinsey, Bain, and Microsoft.

In 2023, the business school witnessed an average package of Rs 34.07 lakh for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Cohort of 2023. The one-year programme attracted 137 companies for recruitment, with the highest package reaching Rs 57.08 lakh.

The top 25 per cent of the batch achieved an average package of Rs 44.67 lakh per annum (LPA), while the bottom 25 per cent secured an average package of Rs 22.35 LPA-an 11.64 per cent increase from the previous year. The placement report was audited by Brickwork Analytics, the rating and auditing agency responsible for auditing the placement report of IIM Ahmedabad.