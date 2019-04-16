GUJCET 2019 Admit Card Released On Official Website

GUJCET 2019 admit card has been released on the official website

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the GUJCET 2019 Admit Cards on the official website. Students who have applied for GUJCET 2019 exam can download their respective admit cards using their registration id created at the time of applying for GUJCET 2019 exam. Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech. courses offered at institutes in Gujarat.

GUJCET 2019 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for Gujarat Board: www.gseb.org.

Step two: Click on the tab for GUJCET Admit Card/ GUJCET Hall Ticket.

Step three: Enter your registered Mobile Number or Email Id, which you have given while filling up GUJCET 2019 form.

Step four: Enter your date of birth or GUJCET Application Form no.

Step five: Enter captcha code.

Step six: Click on Search Hall Ticket button to get hall ticket.

GUJCET 2019 Admit Card Download: Direct Link

Students appearing for GUJCET 2019 exam will have to carry their GUJCET 2019 hall ticket and a valid photo identity proof to the exam centre on the day of the exam.

The examination will be objective in nature. There will be 40 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology. The result is expected to be released in the last week of May 2019.

