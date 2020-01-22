Gujarat Board Begins GUJCET 2020 Application Process

GUJCET 2020 online application process began yesterday

Gujarat Board has begun the online application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020. The last date to apply online for the exam is February 5, 2020. The examination will be held on March 31, 2020.

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam through the board's official website, 'gseb.org' or directly on the official website for the exam, 'gujcet.gseb.org'. Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 300. The application fee can be paid online or offline at an SBI branch.

Gujarat Board holds the GUJCET exam for Groups A, B, and AB. The exam is held for admission to degree/ diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy.

The syllabus for the examination will be in accordance with the NCERT curriculum prescribed for Higher Secondary classes.

There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the GUJCET test paper. There will be 40 questions from each subject - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each question will carry one mark.

The composite time to attempt questions in Physics and Chemistry is 120 minutes or two hours. One hour time is allotted to attempt Biology and Mathematics section respectively. The medium of the exam will be Gujarati, English, and Hindi.

The result for GUJCET 2020 will be declared after Gujarat Board declares the result for class 12 board exam for Science stream students. For science stream students, the board exams will begin on March 5 and conclude on March 16.

