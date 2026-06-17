Gujarat Police Tightens Law And Order, Statewide Security Measures Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Gujarat police have put in place a comprehensive statewide security plan ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam scheduled for June 21, according to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). The meeting focused on law and order arrangements, examination security and coordination with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As per the report, senior officers have directed that the examination should be conducted in a fair, secure, and disruption-free manner across the state.The preparations were reviewed on Tuesday by Director General of Police (DGP) GS Malik during a statewide video conference attended by all Police Commissioners, Range Inspectors General of Police and District Police Chiefs.

To oversee all NEET-related law and order operations, Malik appointed Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Makarand Chauhan as the State Nodal Officer, the report stated.

According to IANS, detailed instructions were issued regarding police deployment at examination centres, with security arrangements to be planned according to the number of candidates expected at each venue.

Officials were directed to maintain strict vigilance around examination centres, including close monitoring of photocopy and xerox shops located nearby.

Police units were also instructed to ensure adherence to all guidelines issued by the NTA. The DGP emphasised that candidate screening should be thorough while remaining sensitive and respectful. Police personnel have been directed to do intensive frisking procedures and to ensure that female candidates are treated with dignity and sensitivity throughout the process, the report said.

Officers have also been instructed to maintain courteous behaviour towards parents and guardians accompanying candidates to examination centres.

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As part of efforts to prevent malpractice and strengthen preparedness, all unit heads have been instructed to conduct joint inspections of examination centres with NTA representatives on June 20.

The inspections are intended to identify and address any security concerns before candidates arrive for the examination. Given the confidential movement of examination materials across Gujarat, police will undertake intensive night patrolling from June 19 to 21, the IANS reported.

Authorities have also intensified social media monitoring to identify and act against rumours, misleading information and any attempts to disrupt the examination process. The security operation comes as the examination coincides with International Yoga Day on June 21.

During the review meeting, the DGP said the objective of the measures was to ensure "the fair, secure and disruption-free conduct of the NEET examination" while strengthening security and law enforcement arrangements across the state, as per the report.