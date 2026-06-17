From Telegram Ban To IAF Ferrying Paper: A Recap To Re-NEET 2026 "Foolproof" Preparations

Re-NEET 2026 "Foolproof" Preparations: As medical aspirants nationwide prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam, the road to the fresh exam has been shaped by government interventions and tightened security measures that have transformed how students used to take exams.

Telegram Restricted

The government on Tuesday temporarily restricted access to the Telegram messaging application ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) saying the measure is aimed at tackling cheating rackets and misinformation. NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the restriction on Telegram till June 22 is part of efforts to ensure that the June 21 re-test is conducted without any malpractice.

READ MORE | Paper Leaks, 127 Channels, Edited Messages: Why Telegram Was Banned Over NEET

IAF Transports NEET Question Papers

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is executing a massive aerial logistics mission to securely deliver NEET-UG question papers across the country, the Asian News International (ANI) reported. Operating under tight wraps for the last four days, the IAF has flown more than 200 sorties using its transport aircraft and helicopters, the report stated. The nationwide distribution mission is expected to wrap up by today, as per the report.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh on June 6 said that the IAF is being engaged to transport NEET question papers for the national medical test. On May 28, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the IAF will be roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers for the NEET UG re-exam.

On May 29, in an interview with NDTV, Pradhan said that the government is taking extensive measures to ensure a "foolproof" conduct of the re-examination.

Telangana's Foolproof Arrangements For Re-NEET

Telangana Chief Secretary asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the medical exam. He directed the district authorities to work in close coordination with all concerned departments and ensure that candidates are provided a hassle-free environment on the examination day.

READ MORE | Re-NEET 2026: How Telangana Prepares For Undergraduate Medical Re-exam

Gujarat Tightens Law And Order, Statewide Security Plan

Gujarat police have put in place a comprehensive statewide security plan ahead of the Re-NEET exam scheduled for June 21. Senior officers have directed that the examination should be conducted in a fair, secure, and disruption-free manner across the state.

According to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), the preparations were reviewed on Tuesday by Director General of Police (DGP) GS Malik during a statewide video conference attended by all Police Commissioners, Range Inspectors General of Police and District Police Chiefs. The meeting focused on law and order arrangements, examination security and coordination with the NTA.

Officials are also directed to maintain strict vigilance around examination centres, including close monitoring of photocopy and xerox shops located nearby.

The NTA is set to conduct the Re-NEET 2026 on June 21 in 551 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad.