Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For 12,472 Posts, Check Details

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Candidates will be selected based on a physical test and a written exam.

Gujarat Police Recruitment Board is currently accepting applications for Class 3 Cadre posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12,472 posts. The registration process began on April 4 and will conclude on April 30, 2024.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official Gujarat Police Recruitment Board website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Navigate to the online application link located on the homepage.

Choose the apply option from the drop-down menu that appears.

Click on the apply link to access a new page.

Locate and select the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board from the list provided.

Click on the apply link again.

Proceed to the new page where the apply now link is available.

Fill in the registration details to complete the registration process.

After registration, click on the submit button.

Log in to your account and complete the application form.

Pay the required application fee.

Click on the submit button and download the page.

Retain a printed copy of the application for future reference.

Information regarding eligibility criteria, vacancy details, selection process, and application fees can be found in the detailed notification. For additional information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Application Process

At the time of submitting the online application, candidates must ensure that their name, father/husband's name, and the last mark sheet of Class-12 or equivalent examination are as per the shown in the marksheet, and the uploaded marksheet will be verified accordingly.

Candidates applying only for PSI cadre will have to select PSI Cadre in the Online Application.

Candidates applying only for the Lokrakshak cadre will have to select Lokrakshak Cadre in the Online Application.

If candidates apply for both (PSI cadre and Lokrakshak cadre), they will have to select Both (PSI+LRD) in the Online Application.

Ex-servicemen will be eligible for appointment as per the Gujarat State Service (Ex-servicemen) Rules, 1975, and the amended rules - 1994, and subsequent amendments made from time to time.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024: Exam Structure

1st Stage: Physical Test (Qualifying in nature)

2nd Stage: Main Exam

Main Exam

There will be two papers, one of Objective type and the other of descriptive type, totaling 300 marks.

The duration and marks for each paper are as follows:

General Studies (MCQ) - 200 marks, 3 Hours

Gujarati and English Language Skill (Descriptive) - 100 marks

The main exam will last for 3 hours.

Paper-1 General Studies (MCQ):

Consists of two parts: Part A and Part B

Part-A:

100 marks; 100 MCQs

Minimum qualifying standard of 40%

Negative marking of 0.25; "E" option available

Syllabus includes Reasoning and Data Interpretation (50 marks) and Quantitative Aptitude (50 marks)



Part-B: 100 marks; 100 MCQs



Minimum qualifying standard of 40%

Negative marking of 0.25; "E" option available

Syllabus includes The Constitution of India and Public Administration (25 marks), History, Geography, Cultural Heritage (25 marks), Current Affairs and General Knowledge (25 marks), Environment, Science, and Technology, and Economics (25 marks)

Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format

Each question carries 1 mark

Incorrect answers incur a negative mark of 0.25

An "E" option is provided for questions not attempted, with no negative marking

Not selecting any option incurs a negative mark of 0.25

Candidates must qualify in both Part A and Part B separately.

Paper-2 Gujarati and English Language Skill (Descriptive):

100 marks, 3 hours



Part-A (Gujarati Language Skill):

Essay (350 Words) - 30 marks

Precis Writing - 10 marks

Comprehension - 10 marks

Report Writing - 10 marks

Letter Writing - 10 marks

Part-B (English Language Skill):

Precis Writing - 10 marks

Comprehension - 10 marks

Translation (From Gujarati to English) - 10 marks