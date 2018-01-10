Gujarat High Court Directs Schools To Reserve 25% Seats For Poor Children Under RTE Act

The court also said that government should initiate action against such schools which are found violating the norms or are unwilling to implement the RTE. The bench also instructed the government that they take up the case of any child who is left out from the admission process.
The court said that the Act was introduced so that the children belonging to economically weak families have equal opportunities to get basic literacy and are able to exercise their fundamental right to education. Hence the government must see to it that the Act is implemented successfully.
The petitioner had approached the high court with the complaint that many schools in the state had got fresh permissions to operate in academic year 2017-18, but none of them have admitted a single child under the RTE Act.
The petitioner claimed that he had earlier filed an application under the Right to Information (RTI) Act and sought information on schools which had given admission to students under the RTE Act but was furnished no information. He then approached the information commission, where the case is pending.
