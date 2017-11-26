GSEB HSC Results: Check October 2017 General, Vocational Exam Details Here Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board commonly known as GSEB has released the HSC or Class 12 October 2017 results details on the official website of board.

Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board commonly known as GSEB has released the HSC or Class 12 October 2017 results details on the official website of board. The students who have appeared in different streams of the GSEB October 2017 may go to the website of the Gujarat Board and check the results details. HSC General and vocational October exams were held in the state in different centers in which 1,11,203 students have registered and 1,04,560 attended the exam and according to a press release from the board, 15.58 per cent students have qualified this exam.



In October 2017 GSEB HSC exam, 84,648 students had registered for the exam in general stream, out of which 79,531 students attended the exam while in vocational 26,555 students had registered and 25,029 Students were present.



The candidates are advised to check with their respected schools regarding the results.



According to the board, for its October HSC exams, it had installed stringent measures for checking the cheating and found some cases of misrepresentation.



