GSEB Class 10, 12 Exams Likely To Be Held In March; Dates Expected Soon

Share EMAIL PRINT Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam: Date, Time Table, Other Details At Gseb.org New Delhi: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board commonly known as GSEB is likely to begin the board exams for HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) students in March. As of now, the Board has not given any update on advancing or postponing the exam. Taking the last year exam schedule into consideration it can be ascertained that the board will begin the board exams in mid-March 2018. For the previous session students exams had begun on 15 March 2017.



Candidates can find the date sheet at the official website of the Board at gseb.org.



For the last session, the board had smoothly conducted the exam in March and the results were out by May-June. The supplementary results for HSC, SSC were declared in August 2017.



68.24 per cent students had qualified the class 10 board exam. A total of 7,75,013 students had appeared for the examination held between March 15 and 25, 2017. There was a slight increase in the pass percentage from its previous year. Students from English-medium schools registered pass percentage of 92.72, while 65.93 per cent of Gujarati-medium students passed. Surat district registered the highest pass percentage at 79.27 which was marginally lower than its last year's performance (80.91 per cent), GSHSEB said in the result details published on its website, www.gseb.org. Tribal-dominated Narmada district registered the lowest pass percentage of 46.90.

Women surpassed men. As much as 73.33 per cent of women candidates passed, against 64.69 per cent of men.



For the HSC result, the total pass percentage stood at 56.82. Gujarat Board GSEB 12th Class HSC Arts, Commerce Result 2017 Declared At Gseb.org. A total 2,81,256 students, or 56.82 per cent, passed out of 5,05,651 students who appeared for the test as both regular and repeat students, a senior official told PTI. The result for science stream was declared earlier than Arts and Commerce streams.



