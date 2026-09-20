Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering 2027 Registration: Check Last Date To Apply, New Guidelines

GATE 2027 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam for the academic session 2027. The registration process is still ongoing, candidates who haven't registered for the exam till now can complete their application by September 27, 2026, once the registration window closes no form will be accepted after that.

According to the latest update made by IIT Madras, candidates using an unverified DigiLocker account can also proceed with the registration process by selecting the default ID proof option while filling out the GATE 2027 application form. The forms submitted by the candidates through an unverified DigiLocker account will be verified by the officials once the registration window closes. For the verification, necessary documents submitted by the candidates during the application process will be checked thoroughly,

The exam-conducting body has specifically advised the candidates to read the instructions carefully before filling out the GATE application form.

GATE 2027 Exam: Steps to Create DigiLocker Account

Applicants can check the steps mentioned below on how to create an account on DigiLocker.

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on 'Sign Up' or 'Create Account' option.

Step 3: Once clicked on the option, enter the mobile number and verify it using OTP sent to the same number.

Step 4: In the next step, enter required details such as full name, date of birth, gender, email ID etc.

Step 5: Now set a 6 digit Security PIN

Step 6: Submit the registration form.

Step 7: After this, the DigiLocker account will be created.

The closing date of the extended online registration process with a late fee is October 5, 2026. Once the registration process is concluded, the IIT Madras will open an application correction window from October 14 to October 21, 2026. The exam will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, 2027. The admit card release date will be announced later on the GATE official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.