CCTV At All Government Schools In Delhi; Parents To Receive Live Feed From Classrooms

The Delhi government is in the process of installing CCTV cameras at government schools. Parents of children who are enrolled at government schools will get to view their children studying in class on a realtime basis on their phones.

Education | Written by | Updated: January 18, 2018 14:52 IST
Government Schools In Delhi To Give Parents Access To Live CCTV Feed

New Delhi:  The Delhi government is in the process of installing CCTV cameras at government schools. Parents of children who are enrolled at government schools will get to view their children studying in class on a realtime basis on their phones. The access will be provided to parents once the installation of CCTV cameras is finished in all government schools in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV cameras in government schools. 

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that soon parents will be given access to see their child studying in class on realtime basis on their phones. The move is aimed to make the whole system transparent and ensure safety of children in schools. 
 
The effort has received mixed reaction from twitterati which divided in two camps. While one argued that CCTV cameras and surveillance is not the solution to any problem, another camp argued that this would ensure that no further incidences like the one at Ryan International School are repeated. 
  
The pilot project to install CCTV cameras in schools was started by the Delhi government in September 2015. "The government has plans to install CCTV cameras in all classrooms of all government schools...Complaints against teachers coming late or such will also be factually made on record with the help of these cameras," Manish Sisodia had said at the time.

