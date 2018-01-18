CCTV At All Government Schools In Delhi; Parents To Receive Live Feed From Classrooms

Reviewed the progress of installation of CCTV cameras in each class in all govt schools. Each parent will be given access to see his child studying in class on realtime basis on his phone. This will make the whole system transparent and accountable. It will ensure safety of kids— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 17, 2018
The effort has received mixed reaction from twitterati which divided in two camps. While one argued that CCTV cameras and surveillance is not the solution to any problem, another camp argued that this would ensure that no further incidences like the one at Ryan International School are repeated.
Sir, evidence exists that disputes the claims of security through CCTV deployment. Further wide use of CCTVs directly lead to a surveillance society. Urge you to have a public consultation which offer a chance to place concerns and take a sound policy decision.— Apar (@aparatbar) January 17, 2018
With increasing crimes against minors, cctv are a must. Do u think #RyanInternationalSchool incident would hv happened if the murderer knew he's being recorded? Stop opposing just for the sake of it. Think, unless u hav arthritis.— SDA (@shadabtyagi) January 17, 2018
The pilot project to install CCTV cameras in schools was started by the Delhi government in September 2015. "The government has plans to install CCTV cameras in all classrooms of all government schools...Complaints against teachers coming late or such will also be factually made on record with the help of these cameras," Manish Sisodia had said at the time.
