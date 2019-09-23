Government launches internet facilitation centre in Pulwama for students.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up an internet facilitation centre at the Deputy Commissioners office here to aid students of Shopian and Pulwama following inconvenience caused due to internet and communication restrictions.

The students eagerly thronged to the internet facilitation centre to fill their examination forms and entrance forms for exams like UGC-NET, GATE.

"Our office has provided internet facility for students so that they can fill their admission forms and exam forms or download their admit cards so that their precious time is not lost, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf Hakkak.

Milad Mehmood, present at the internet facilitation centre, praised the administrations move.

"I am applying for JEE Mains as broadband services and internet services are not available here. Its a good move especially in such conditions in Kashmir, Mehmood said.

In the prevailing conditions, the internet facility is not there and we had talked to the Deputy Commissioner for the same. Now, the student can comfortably fill their examinations forms or check their results, said another user at the centre, Rayees Ahmed.

